A former Dallas Cowboys punter has reportedly passed away at the age of 75.

Ron Widby, a multi-sport star at the University of Tennessee who went on to play in the National Football League, has reportedly died.

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt shared the tough news on social media.

“Condolences to the family of Ron Widby, our punter for five years in Dallas who passed away today. He originally wore No. 12 is his first two years for us but then switched to 10 in 1969, freeing 12 up for Roger Staubach. Rest easy, my friend,” he tweeted.

Condolences to the family of Ron Widby, our punter for five years in Dallas who passed away today. He originally wore No. 12 is his first two years for us but then switched to 10 in 1969, freeing 12 up for Roger Staubach. Rest easy, my friend. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 23, 2020

Widby, a Tennessee native, played multiple sports for the Volunteers. He was a punter for the football team and a standout basketball player. Widby was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

The former Volunteers star went on to play in the NFL from 1967 to 1973. He played for the Saints, Cowboys and Packers. Widby’s most-notable tenure came in Dallas, where he played from 1967-71.

Widby was one of the best punters in the NFL during his time with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl.

Very sad to get news this morning that good friend & former Cowboys All-Pro punter Ron Widby passed away this morning at 75. A 2-sport AllAmerican at Tennessee (football and basketball) & lettered in baseball and golf as well. A 3-sport pro – ABA, NFL & Sr. PGA TOUR. #bigTalent pic.twitter.com/kuyUhKOROx — John Denton (@johndentonTCU) December 23, 2020

Our thoughts are with Ron’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.