Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Appear To Be Instagram Official

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated his 27th birthday and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

When he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, his reported girlfriend posted a photo of the couple together. Fans have been wondering if the pair was together and it seems they’re now “Instagram official.”

Natalie Buffett shared a photo of the two on Instagram and wished the Cowboys’ quarterback a happy birthday. Prescott then replied, “My girl!!! Thank you.” A screenshot of the post was captured by EgotasticSports.com.

Earlier this offseason, Prescott received some flak for hosting a dinner with “30 guests” at the party, per TMZ. However, Prescott’s reps say there were only 10 people at the party.

In April, David Moore reported that the party was for Natalie – who appears to have confirmed the pair is dating.

Source close to Dak Prescott said this was a birthday dinner for his sister, Natalie, to try to minimize backlash. When confronted w/ information that Prescott has a friend named Natalie w/ a birthday that weekend, source retracted, apologized & said event was for the friend. https://t.co/UBUD2oT7nr — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 15, 2020

It’s been quite the offseason for Prescott, who signed his franchise tag shortly before the deadline. Dallas attempted to reach a longterm deal with its franchise quarterback, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

Now, Prescott enters the 2020 season on a one-year, $31 million deal. The Cowboys reportedly offered the former fourth-round pick between $33-35 million per season with a guarantee around $100 million over five seasons.

However, Prescott reportedly prefers a four-year deal so he can hit the market again while he’s still relatively young.

Dallas opens the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Rams.