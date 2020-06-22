Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Officially Signed The Franchise Tag

As he was expected to do today, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has officially signed his franchise tender.

The two sides have a little less than a month–until July 15–to work out a long-term deal. Throughout the offseason, reports have indicated that Dallas would like to lock Prescott in as its quarterback for the foreseeable future.

However, if an agreement isn’t reached in the next three-plus weeks, the Cowboys at least have Prescott signed, sealed and delivered for the upcoming season. By using the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott back in March, Dallas committed around $33 million to the QB for 2020 if a long-term deal contract isn’t signed.

Since taking over for an injured Tony Romo at the start of the 2016 season, Prescott has made 64 consecutive starts for the Cowboys. The team is 40-24 in those games, with a pair of NFC East titles coming in 2016 and 2018.

Last season, Prescott passed for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns as the Cowboys went 8-8. His yardage total eclipsed his previous high of 3,885 yards, set in 2018, by over 1,000 yards.

This fall, Prescott will get the chance to team up with one of the best three-headed wide receiver units in the NFL. Top target Amari Cooper returns, as does budding standout Michael Gallup.

In the 2020 draft, the Cowboys added Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb with their first-round pick, completing the formidable trio.