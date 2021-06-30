Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 vaccinations have been at the forefront of conversations around multiple sports leagues.

The decision to get vaccinated, or not, is clearly a personal one. Before the 2021 season kicks off, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave his thoughts on getting vaccinated.

He declined to state whether or not he’s received the vaccine. However, he did go on to say that players educating themselves about the vaccine and the virus are “important.”

“For me I think it’s important just for everybody to educate themselves on the reason of why to get vaccinated and why it can either help in their cause or maybe help the world,” Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW.

Here’s more of what Prescott had to say:

“But it’s not necessarily something I’d like to share or something I’d like to promote or say ‘hey, you should, you shouldn’t.’ Because when you’re putting in a vaccination obviously you’re putting something that’s foreign that obviously the experts put together and made the decision that that’s the best way to go about it, but it’s all up to your belief and I’m not the one to try to move people and tell them, ‘hey, you need to do this, you need to do that’ because we all react individual to everything.”

It’s unclear how the NFL plans to test players during the 2021 season. The league may choose not to test players at all – a la the PGA Tour, which won’t be testing golfers starting next month.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the 2021 season brings.