Cowboys Reportedly Showed Interest In An NFC Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly looking to the NFC North to upgrade their quarterback depth.

According to a new report, the Cowboys showed interested in a Detroit Lions quarterback this week. No, it was not Matthew Stafford.

Dallas reportedly showed interest in 25-year-old quarterback David Blough. The former Purdue Boilermakers quarterback has been with the Browns and the Lions. Detroit signed Blough to its active roster on Saturday.

The Lions reportedly did that because the Cowboys had been trying to pluck Blough away.

Per a league source, the Lions signed David Blough to their active roster to match an offer from the Cowboys, who wanted to poach him off the practice squad. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 17, 2020

The Cowboys have Andy Dalton starting at quarterback with Dak Prescott lost for the season. Dalton is the obvious starter in Dallas moving forward, but the Cowboys now lack proven quarterbacks behind him.

Mike McCarthy confirmed this week that Ben DiNucci is the team’s No. 2 QB right now. The Cowboys had previously signed Garrett Gilbert off the Browns’ practice squad. However, it doesn’t sound like McCarthy is extremely confident in his No. 2 and No. 3 QBs yet.

“Frankly, I’m not as concerned about Andy Dalton’s preparation as much as I’m focused on Ben DiNucci’s,” McCarthy said, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “We have to make sure that the No. 2, that’s where the biggest preparation and change is going on.”

As Prescott’s injury showed us last week, you can never have enough quarterback depth.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Cardinals on Monday night.