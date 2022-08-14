Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos.

Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.

That means the Cowboys have just three quarterbacks available for tonight's game: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci. However, Prescott isn't going to play meaning Rush and DiNucci will be running the show. Hopefully both stay healthy.

"Cowboys QB Will Grier (groin) won’t play tonight vs. Broncos. Coach Mike McCarthy told @Boys_Vox on @1053thefan pregame show that Ben DiNucci “is going to get a lot of work” in preseason opener," said Michael Gehlken.

If either Rush or DiNucci get injured tonight the Cowboys could be in some trouble.

"Spoke with Grier earlier in the week, he was fired up to get a go at it vs Denver stating he “started to settle in” Kellen Moore’s offense which can be 'complex' for QBs," wrote Skywalker Steele.

"Darn," wrote Tom Downey.

The Cowboys battle the Broncos tonight to begin the preseason.