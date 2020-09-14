Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Penalty Call On Final Drive

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with a questionable-at-best penalty call on the team’s final drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

The Cowboys fell to the Rams, 20-17, in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

Los Angeles’ defense gave the Cowboys’ offense problems all night. Dallas was trailing by three points late and was unable to drive into field goal territory.

Well, the Cowboys actually did drive into field goal territory on a deep pass to Michael Gallup, but the refs called it off. Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey sold an offensive pass interference call and the referees bought it.

This was the play:

The game-changing OPI call on Michael Gallup that negated a MASSIVE pickup pic.twitter.com/MjqBh4KNer — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 14, 2020

Is that offensive pass interference or is that Jalen Ramsey baiting the referees into a bad penalty call?

Most fans are convinced it is the latter.

“That call on Michael Gallup was brutal. Wrong,” one fan tweeted.

“Michael Gallup beat Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey complains. OPI,” another fan added.

“Really didn’t like this OPI call on Michael Gallup. He doesn’t extend his arms. Both he and Ramsey are hand-fighting. Good job by Ramsey to sell it,” another fan added.

Alas, the penalty was called, the Cowboys were pushed back deep into their own territory, and the Rams won the game.