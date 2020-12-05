4 Cowboys Players Are Questionable For Tuesday Night

The Dallas Cowboys remain in the hunt for the NFC East division, despite having terrible 3-8 record. Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the Washington Football Team.

Dallas has one final chance at making a potential run towards division contention on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday evening. Dallas has already ruled two players out – Cam Erving and Zack Martin – and four players are questionable.

Dallas has listed cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), safety Steven Parker (ankle), defensive end Aldon Smith (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) as questionable for the game.

The Cowboys will be going against former wide receiver Dez Bryant, who’s playing for the Ravens.

“I’m thankful that (Jerry) drafted me and gave me the opportunity to play for his franchise. I’m a Texas boy, so I grew up a Cowboys fan. I’m thankful for that, but I’m here now. I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven. I’m looking forward to going up against those guys,” Bryant said of the matchup.

It should be a fun one.

Kickoff between Dallas and Baltimore is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.