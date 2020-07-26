Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Getting Praised For Generous Act

Before Ezekiel Elliott reports for Dallas Cowboys training camp, there was something important he had to get out of the way.

Earlier today, Elliott posted a 1:35 video on YouTube featuring the star running back surprising the Dallas South Oak Cliff football team with brand-new gear.

After meeting with the team inside the school, Elliott took everyone out to his car and began disseminating boxes of Nike and Jordan Brand shoes and clothing.

According to the video, Elliott handed out more than 200 sneakers and other apparel to the ecstatic youngsters. You can watch the full clip below.

Elliott secured a massive contract before last season, then went out and rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns, making his third Pro Bowl in four NFL seasons. The 2016 first-round pick out of Ohio State added 54 receptions for 420 yards and two more scores.

This summer got off to a rocky start for Elliott, however. Back in June, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to quarantine and refrain from working out. Fortunately, Elliott’s case was mild, and he has since made a full recovery.

“I would say I had maybe one or two days when I felt symptoms,” Elliott said on June 26. “Even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now, I feel good. I feel normal.”