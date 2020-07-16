The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Has Message For The Media

Ezekiel Elliott celebrates during the playoff game against Seattle.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys does the "feed me" gesture after a first down in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play up to his standards during the 2019 season, but to be fair, the Ohio State product has set the bar incredibly high.

Dallas didn’t have Elliott for basically the entire offseason in 2019 due to his contract holdout. He lacked that burst in his step for the first few games, which may have attributed to his slow start. As a result, the 24-year-old superstar received a ton of criticism from the media.

On Thursday morning, Elliott sent a message to his critics on Twitter. The two-time rushing yards leader wants the media to stop criticizing his game in order to prop up other tailbacks.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs,” Elliott tweeted. “We all are talented football players and can ball.”

Elliott wasn’t done talking about his skillset, as the All-Pro running back said “Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out.”

And just for good measure, Elliott shared his numbers from this past season.

Last season, Elliott had 1,357 rushing yards and 420 receiving yards. Those numbers would be career-high marks for most running backs in the NFL.

If Elliott really wants his critics to leave him alone, he’ll need to lead the Cowboys to the postseason. Individual success won’t be enough for the $90 million tailback.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.