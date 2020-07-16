Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Has Message For The Media

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play up to his standards during the 2019 season, but to be fair, the Ohio State product has set the bar incredibly high.

Dallas didn’t have Elliott for basically the entire offseason in 2019 due to his contract holdout. He lacked that burst in his step for the first few games, which may have attributed to his slow start. As a result, the 24-year-old superstar received a ton of criticism from the media.

On Thursday morning, Elliott sent a message to his critics on Twitter. The two-time rushing yards leader wants the media to stop criticizing his game in order to prop up other tailbacks.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs,” Elliott tweeted. “We all are talented football players and can ball.”

Elliott wasn’t done talking about his skillset, as the All-Pro running back said “Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out.”

And just for good measure, Elliott shared his numbers from this past season.

Last season, Elliott had 1,357 rushing yards and 420 receiving yards. Those numbers would be career-high marks for most running backs in the NFL.

If Elliott really wants his critics to leave him alone, he’ll need to lead the Cowboys to the postseason. Individual success won’t be enough for the $90 million tailback.