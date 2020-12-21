Cowboys Receive Good Injury News On Leighton Vander Esch

Throughout this season, the Cowboys have faced an absurd amount of injury adversity. When star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch went down with an apparent hurt ankle on Sunday, Dallas fans feared the worst.

The 24-year-old defender left the Week 15 contest against the San Fransisco 49ers after making just three tackles. After the game, Vander Esch spoke about how he believed the injury was just a high sprain.

Thankfully, the Cowboys confirmed that notion on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer, Dallas received news with an MRI that Vander Esch’s ankle injury showed no severe damage. It’s even possible that the starting linebacker could return for next week’s game against Philadelphia.

The Cowboys could definitely use him to anchor the defense in a crucial division match-up with the Eagles.

The Cowboys received good news on the ankle injury suffered by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the win vs. San Francisco. He had an MRI Monday to confirm a ligament issue, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility he could play Sunday vs…. https://t.co/wCxwOO4Gzc — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 21, 2020

Vander Esch establish himself as one of the brightest young linebackers in the game early on in his arrival to the NFL. The Cowboys selected him in the 2018 draft out of Boise State and immediately plugged him into the starting defense. He rewarded the team by making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

Since 2018, he’s seen a dip in his production. Still, he remains one of the lone bright spots in an ailing defense. So far in 2020, Vander Esch has made 60 total tackles and forced one fumble.

Somehow, despite all of the injuries to the team this season, the Cowboys have a shot to win the division. After Sunday’s win over San Fransisco, Dallas jumped up to 5-9, just a single game out of the lead. If the Cowboys can squeak by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, they’ll stay alive with a chance to outpace Washington. Of course, getting back Vander Esch would be critical for Dallas to stay competitive against a feisty Philadelphia ground game.

Stay tuned for the linebacker’s status for next Sunday’s NFC East rivalry battle. The Cowboys kick off against the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.