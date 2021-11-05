Cowboys Receive Good News About Star QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were able to navigate their way to a win over the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott this past week. They won’t have that same issue this coming weekend against the Denver Broncos.

On Friday, the Cowboys announced that Dak was a full participant in practice once again. He is on track to start this Sunday against Denver.

Cooper Rush served as the starting quarterback in Dak’s absence against the Vikings. In his first NFL start, he thoroughly dominated the Vikings defense, leading them to a fourth quarter comeback win.

It isn’t just Dak Prescott who has a clean bill of health heading into Week 9. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been battling an ankle injury all week, was also a full participant in practice. Diggs will also start this coming Sunday.

Through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Dak Prescott looked like a frontrunner for NFL MVP. To date he leads the NFL with a 73-percent completion rate. He also has 1,813 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Overall, the Cowboys are 6-1 with a three-win cushion in the NFC East. If they win just a few more games, they may have the division effectively wrapped up by Thanksgiving.

But the Cowboys’ playoff hopes hinge on Dak Prescott. If he keeps playing at this level, they may be the best team in the NFL.

The Cowboys-Broncos game is this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.