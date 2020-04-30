Cowboys Release 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft may be over but that doesn’t mean rosters are set for teams. The Dallas Cowboys released a pair of players today.

Earlier today, Dallas announced it had waived linebacker Chris Covington and defensive back D.J. White. Neither played a significant role with the team.

Covington, the team’s sixth-round pick out of Indiana in 2018, jockeyed back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster the last two seasons. He appeared in eight games, registering three tackles.

White was signed by the Cowboys midway through last season and spent his time in Dallas on the practice squad. A sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, the Georgia Tech alum has played in 14 career games for the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

White owns 14 career tackles, three passes defensed and an interception.

After an active run in free agency and a strong performance in the draft, one major goal remains for Dallas. They must get Dak Prescott signed to a long-term deal.

If they can do that, they will have had a tremendous offseason.