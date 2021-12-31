Cowboys Release Extremely Promising Injury Report

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal.

Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While that’s obviously not great news, the team did receive objectively good news later on Friday. According to the team’s injury report, the team is getting healthy as the playoffs draw near.

“Cowboys getting healthy at the right time,” Cowboys reporter Jon Machota said. “Dallas doesn’t have a single injury status designation for Sunday’s game. Everyone on the active roster is expected to play.”

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 31, 2021

Star left tackle Tyron Smith has been battling injuries all season long. However, it seems like he’ll finally be back on the field following a full practice on Friday.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have also been banged up this season. Both enter Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals as full participants in practice.

Dallas and Arizona kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.