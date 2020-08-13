Cowboys Release Plans For Having Fans At AT&T Stadium

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in every NFL team’s plans for the upcoming season, especially when it comes to fan attendance. Some teams will play in empty stadiums, meanwhile others will play in front of a reduced crowd.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys revealed their plan for fans that want to attend games this season. For starters, AT&T Stadium will be limiting the amount of people allowed inside the stadium this fall.

Fans that attend the game will have to wear masks at all times – unless they’re actively eating or drinking. The NFL made this a policy for all 32 teams, not just the Cowboys.

All tickets will be digital and available through mobile devices. This is a smart move as it’ll avoid passing around tickets between fans and staff.

Another interesting move that Dallas will make is placing fans in seating blocks known as “pods.” It’s supposed to keep fans apart from other groups they’re not familiar with.

Here’s the full plan from Jerry Jones and the Cowboys:

What fans can expect at AT&T Stadium after #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us the team will play in front of fans. Pods explained here per @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/4ZnZ0yOlML — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 13, 2020

The Cowboys’ home opener isn’t until Sept. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas has stated several times that it plans on playing in front of fans this year – albeit this situation is fluid and can change at any moment.

Now that a plan is finally available for the public to see, it’ll be interesting to see if others teams create similar guidelines.