Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham.

Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and Takkarist McKinley were all ahead of him on the depth chart.

Basham could potentially receive more playing time elsewhere. The former third-round pick has 123 career tackles and 11 sacks.

Perhaps a team in need of pass-rush help will take a chance on Basham before the playoffs begin.

As for the Cowboys, they could fill their 53-man roster by adding a returning player from injury or pursue a free agent.

Of course, many fans in Dallas are hoping Odell Beckham Jr. will join the roster. He's expected to have a visit with the Cowboys in early December.