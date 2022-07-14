Cowboys Released Running Back Following Thursday Signing

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys added depth to their linebacker room this Thursday, signing Malik Jefferson. In order to make room for him on the roster, they needed to part ways with another player.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released running back JaQuan Hardy.

Hardy, an undrafted player out of Tiffin University, signed with the Cowboys in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Even though Hardy didn't receive a lot of touches last season, he had a nice performance in Week 18. He had 26 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

With training camp approaching very soon, Hardy will need to find another home.

Hardy, 24, should be able to land another opportunity fairly soon. The former G-MAC Athlete of the Year was a well-respected figure in Dallas' locker room.

With Hardy now out of the picture, the Cowboys' backfield consists of Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle.