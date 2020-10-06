The Dallas Cowboys Have Released A Veteran Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys made a notable roster move on defense heading into Week 5.

Dallas announced on Tuesday afternoon that veteran defensive back Brandon Carr has been released. Carr, 34, was added to the Cowboys’ practice squad in early September. He’s seen game action in recent weeks, but Dallas’ secondary has been pretty dreadful.

The Cowboys fell to 1-3 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games.

From the Cowboys:

Carr, a 12-year veteran, was signed to the practice squad after final cuts and later signed to the active roster, but he only played 21 snaps in the first four games despite the Cowboys’ injuries in the secondary. The club is currently at 51 players on the 53-man roster but could be hoping to get injured cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) back soon. Brown was placed on Reserve/Injured on Sept. 19, the day before the Week 2 game against Atlanta. Players must spend a minimum of three weeks on IR before being eligible to return.

The Cowboys’ defense has faced major criticism so far this season. Dallas has been torn apart by the Rams, Falcons, Seahawks and Browns.

Things get easier for the Cowboys moving forward, as they’re set to host the New York Giants on Sunday.