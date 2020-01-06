Cowboys Reportedly Closing In On Defensive Coordinator Hire

Three decades of coaching experience have provided Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy with a substantial Rolodex of potential assistants to call. But it looks like he’s already found the man he wants to run his defense.

According to Andrew Doak of WWL TV, Mike Nolan is believed to be on his way to Dallas to take over as defensive coordinator. Nolan currently works as the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints.

He was reportedly asked if he was heading to Dallas, to which he replied, “I think so.”

Per the report, Nolan was met with congratulations from friends and family at the Saints facility today.

Nolan and McCarthy have a history together. When Nolan took over as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, he named McCarthy as his offensive coordinator.

McCarthy left after one year to take over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. The two have met on opposing sidelines many times since then.

As of writing, the Cowboys have yet to make the announcement of McCarthy’s hire official.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in 12-plus years in Green Bay. He went 10-8 in the postseason, and has the second-most playoff appearances among active head coaches with nine.