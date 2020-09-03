On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys made yet another tough cut before the 2020 season kicks off.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys released veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the team earlier this offseason.

Dallas guaranteed $2.25 million of Clinton-Dix’s deal, but releasing him saves the the team $1.5 million. Archer thinks the move means the Cowboys trust fellow safety Xavier Woods will be ready to go when the 2020 season starts.

“Signed in March to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was released by the Cowboys Thursday,” Archer reported. “In making the move, the Cowboys must believe Xavier Woods (groin) will be healthy for the opener but adding a safety would appear to be a need.”

Over the past two seasons, the Cowboys were linked to former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. After failing to trade for the former LSU star, the Cowboys were resigned to moving forward with what they had on the roster.

However, the latest move has everyone asking the same question. After releasing Clinton-Dix, the team will likely need more depth at safety. Does that mean the team will be looking into free agent Earl Thomas?

He career in Baltimore didn’t end on a good note, but he’s still a quality safety with veteran NFL experience.