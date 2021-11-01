Cowboys Reportedly Fear Rookie Suffered Torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a massive win over the Minnesota Vikings yesterday despite not having star quarterback Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, they also picked up a pretty significant injury along the way.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie linebacker Jabril Cox is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. He left the game in the second half with a knee injury and it did not look good.

If his injury is as bad as feared, Cox’s rookie season is effectively over. It would be a crushing blow after the former North Dakota State and LSU star was finally starting to see more snaps on defense.

Cox will finish his rookie season with two tackles. He had nine snaps on defense and 123 snaps on special teams.

Multiple sources say the fear is rookie LB Jabril Cox suffered a torn ACL in the second half of the win at Minnesota. A blow to the special teams' unit and Cox's development on defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 1, 2021

Jabril Cox broke out onto the national scene in 2020 during LSU’s pandemic-shortened season. In just 10 games he recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and five passes defended.

The Cowboys were impressed enough to take Cox in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting him 115th overall.

But Cox clearly had a lot of development to do to realize his NFL potential and was relegated to special teams. He has played in over 60-percent of the team’s special teams plays this season.

We wish Jabril Cox the best as he begins his recovery.

