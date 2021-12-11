Cowboys Reportedly Get Concerning Saturday Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys could be without one of their best playmakers when they take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Versatile tailback Tony Pollard has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Pollard said the injury occurred on his 58-yard touchdown run.

“I picked my foot up a little higher,” Pollard said, via The Dallas Morning News. “When I put it down and pushed off, I kind of felt a little tear.”

Pollard said that he’ll be a game-time decision for Week 14, but the latest update on his status isn’t ideal. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, the team is preparing to be without Pollard this Sunday.

The Cowboys have elevated JaQuan Hardy from their practice squad just in case Pollard doesn’t play.

Cowboys are preparing to be without RB Tony Pollard (foot) on Sunday at Washington. He tore his plantar fascia last week at Saints, missing entire practice week. Pollard said he’s a game-time decision, but RB JaQuan Hardy been elevated from practice squad as likely contingency. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2021

If Pollard isn’t able to go, the Cowboys will need a strong performance from Ezekiel Elliott. Believe it or not, he hasn’t had over 50 rushing yards in a game since Oct. 31.

Earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a victory. The pressure will be on his squad to get the job done against their division rival this Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.