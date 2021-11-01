The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Tyron Smith

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got out of Minnesota on Sunday night with an improbable win, but starting left tackle Tyron Smith was banged up in the process.

Thankfully for the team, the multi-time All-Pro got some positive news on his injury on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Smith’s ankle injury that occurred early in the Cowboys win on Sunday is just an aggravation of what happened earlier in the year against the New England Patriots. He is considered to be “day to day” at this time.

After that initial diagnosis was given back in Week 6, the 30-year-old was able to use the bye week to recover and was in the starting lineup for Dallas’s next game.

Obviously the Cowboys won’t have the luxury of taking next weekend off as a team, but even if Smith needs to miss the upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos, it sounds like he won’t be out for much longer than that.

Smith has been one of the most durable players in the league since the Cowboys drafted him in the first round in 2011. Up until last year, when he underwent serious surgery on his neck, the former USC offensive lineman started at least 13 games in each of his NFL seasons.

In addition to his longevity, Smith has been a dominant force for Dallas. He made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2013-2019 and four straight All-Pro teams from 2013-16.

Smith has continued to play well so far in 2021, helping make the Cowboys offense into one of the best in the league. Dallas’s front isn’t the same without him so will hope that he can get back on the field at left tackle as soon as possible.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.