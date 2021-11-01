Cowboys Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys got out of Minnesota on Sunday night with an improbable win, but starting left tackle Tyron Smith was banged up in the process.

Thankfully for the team, the multi-time All-Pro got some positive news on his injury on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Smith’s ankle injury that occurred early in the Cowboys win on Sunday is just an aggravation of what happened earlier in the year against the New England Patriots. He is considered to be “day to day” at this time.

After that initial diagnosis was given back in Week 6, the 30-year-old was able to use the bye week to recover and was in the starting lineup for Dallas’s next game.

Obviously the Cowboys won’t have the luxury of taking next weekend off as a team, but even if Smith needs to miss the upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos, it sounds like he won’t be out for much longer than that.

Told Tyron Smith's ankle injury is an aggravation of what happened in New England. He's had some issues with the ankle at different times this year, but it's viewed as a "day to day" thing at the moment. Not having to worry about Von Miller this week helps Dallas. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 1, 2021

Smith has been one of the most durable players in the league since the Cowboys drafted him in the first round in 2011. Up until last year, when he underwent serious surgery on his neck, the former USC offensive lineman started at least 13 games in each of his NFL seasons.

In addition to his longevity, Smith has been a dominant force for Dallas. He made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2013-2019 and four straight All-Pro teams from 2013-16.

Smith has continued to play well so far in 2021, helping make the Cowboys offense into one of the best in the league. Dallas’s front isn’t the same without him so will hope that he can get back on the field at left tackle as soon as possible.