Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for the 2022 season. Had he given up the guarantee, he would have been allowed to stay.

That injury guarantee was worth over $9 million. Had Smith suffered an injury that carried over into 2022, the Cowboys would have been on the hook for all of it.

But Smith declined the Cowboys’ offer, and the team released him. Hill noted that Smith likely would have been cut in the offseason anyway.

Jaylon Smith quickly landed on his feet though. He signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers that moves him from one playoff contender to another.

Better yet, Smith has a chance to double-dip as far as his compensation for 2021 goes. He’ll get his salary for joining the Packers and receive termination pay for getting cut from Dallas.

Smith has recorded over 120 tackles in each of the last three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Dallas and Green Bay aren’t scheduled to play one another in the regular season. But with the way the two teams are playing, it’s possible we’ll see the two teams sometime in January.