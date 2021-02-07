The Cowboys Reportedly Have A Plan With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly heading into the 2021 offseason with a clear plan for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is coming off a 2020 season in which he played under the franchise tag. However, the Cowboys are not going to let the former Mississippi State star enter free agency.

According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are going to either hit Prescott with another franchise tag, or sign him to a longterm deal.

Dallas has been trying to sign Prescott to a longterm extension for the last year-plus. However, the two sides have been unable to agree to terms on a contract. Perhaps that will change this offseason, but if it doesn’t, Prescott will play under the franchise tag.

The #Cowboys will franchise tag QB Dak Prescott again — unless they can get a long-term deal done first. That’s the goal, and thanks in part to a second surgery, the team has zero qualms medically. He’s ahead of schedule. My story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/n1vtNxpF3r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

From the report:

If no deal is struck, the Cowboys would tag Prescott a second time for a cost of about $37.7 million to keep him from hitting the free-agent market, per sources. Dallas made a similar push last season, both in March and before the July 15 deadline for signing franchise players to multi-year deals. But the sides couldn’t reach an agreement and Prescott, 27, played the season on the $31.409 million tag.

Prescott is coming off a season-ending leg injury, but he’s expected to be full go for training camp.