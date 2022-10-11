Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green.

"Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string of injuries in past month. Former Houston TE Seth Green, who played quarterback at nearby Allen High, is working out today, two people familiar with his visit said," Gehlken wrote on Twitter.

During the 2021 college football season, Green had 13 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The Houston Texans signed Green earlier this year. He was released from the roster in late August.

Although the Cowboys are showing interest in Green, the coaching staff would most likely utilize Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot more at tight end if Schultz has to miss time.

It's also possible that Schultz doesn't miss any time. That would be the best-case scenario for Dallas.