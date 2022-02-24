Cowboys Reportedly Hiring Former Player To Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden to their staff for the 2022 season.

Bowden, a former fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma, was a member of the Cowboys in 2000. In his only season with the team, he had 23 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden, a source tells @on3sports. Bowden, a former Cowboys and Titans linebacker, previously worked in the NFL as a linebackers coach with the 49ers and Rams.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2022

Bowden has spent the past few years coaching college football and the NFL. His first job was as a secondary coach at Central Oklahoma. In 2012, he was hired by the St. Louis Rams as their assistant linebackers coach.

The San Francisco 49ers also gave Bowden a shot as a coach at the pro level. He was their inside linebackers coach in 2016.

At this time, it’s unclear what Bowden’s role will be in Dallas.

We’ll see if Bowden can help elevate a Cowboys defense that showed a lot of promise this past season.