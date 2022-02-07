Cowboys Reportedly Hiring New Assistant Coach Monday

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to hire a new wide receivers coach, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer and Field Yates.

Dallas is said to be targeting Houston Texans assistant Robert Prince to be their wide receivers coach. Prince will take over for Adam Henry, whose contract is up after spending two seasons with the Cowboys.

Prior to working with the Texans this past season, Prince, 56, was the wide receivers coach with the Detroit Lions from 2014-20. He also served as the acting head coach for one game during the 2020 season.

Prince’s other NFL stops include the Falcons, Jaguars and Seahawks.

With the Cowboys settling on a receivers coach, now they have to settle on what players will be available to him in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb is locked in, but Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson are pending free agents. There’s also been talk that Dallas could trade Amari Cooper, who has three years remaining on his contract.

