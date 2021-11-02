Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.

Miller would’ve provided a boost to both units, albeit the Bills and Cowboys have been more than OK on defense this season.

Considering the Cowboys called the Broncos to see if they’d be willing to deal Miller, it’s worth monitoring their activity leading up to this afternoon’s trade deadline.

Dallas has a lot of firepower on defense, but it might want another pass rusher to add to its rotation. After all, DeMarcus Lawrence has missed the past six games due to a broken foot.

It’s unclear how many valuable pass rushers are even available at the moment. That being said, we can never count out Jerry Jones when it comes to making a flashy move.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET this Tuesday. Teams in contention, like the Cowboys, would be wise to search for potential reinforcements at the eleventh hour.