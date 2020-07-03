Earlier this afternoon, news broke that one of the NFL’s best young tight ends asked his team for a trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland. The Browns reportedly want to keep Njoku, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, maintained it is in Njoku’s “best interest” to play for a new team.

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter. The former first-round pick reportedly hopes to be traded before training camp kicks off.

In the hours following the trade request, only one potential suitor has been named. According to a new report, a team in he NFC is interested in the former first-round pick.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Cowboys might have interest in making a deal for Njoku.

From the report:

But the Browns, who picked up his fifth-year option in April worth about $6.4 million for the 2021 season, want to keep him and would likely want a first-round pick to trade him, one source told cleveland.com. The Cowboys are one team that might have some interest, another source said.

The Browns traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL draft in order to select the former Miami Hurricanes tight end.

In three seasons with the team, Njoku has struggled to live up to the hype. He played in just four games for the Browns during the 2019 season.

Will the Browns deal him before the season kicks off?