Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Veteran NFL Lineman

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has taken some hits early in the season and Jerry Jones’ team is looking to add depth.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates is reporting that the Cowboys have scheduled a visit with free agent offensive lineman Ronald Leary.

The 31-year-old offensive lineman played for the Cowboys from 2012-16. He played in Denver from 2017-19.

“A familiar face who could potentially help them as they deal with some injuries up front,” Yates reports.

The Cowboys have scheduled a visit with free agent OL Ronald Leary. A familiar face who could potentially help them as they deal with some injuries up front. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2020

The Cowboys could be without All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith on Sunday. The star lineman is dealing with a neck injury and he’s been listed as “questionable” for Week 2.

“We’re really frankly just going through the process, gathering the information,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of Smith on Friday. “As far as the plan, you’re always working different scenarios. We’ll continue to do that today and tomorrow. We’ll see how Tyron is tomorrow, will probably be the determining factor.

“I don’t have all the information, but I know he wants to go. He’s a pro and he’s doing everything possible with the training staff. We have time. We have another 48 hours, so we’ve just got to, A, do what’s best for him personally and we’ll go from there.”

The Cowboys and the Falcons are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E..T

The game will be on FOX.