Cowboys Reportedly ‘Leaning’ Toward Surprise Starting QB

The Dallas Cowboys during the National Anthem.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: The Dallas Cowboys stands as the National Anthem is played before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Dallas. Judging off the latest reports, it appears the Ben DiNucci era is already over.

DiNucci started this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. He looked flustered in his first start, completing just 52.5 percent of his passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns.

Most fans in Dallas thought DiNucci would get another crack at the starting job this weekend since Andy Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, it sounds like the Cowboys will go with a different signal-caller instead.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are leaning toward starting Garrett Gilbert this weekend.

Gilbert and Cooper Rush will handle first-team practice reps this week. Both quarterbacks have more experience in the NFL than DiNucci.

Although he was a sixth-round pick out of SMU, Gilbert didn’t really gain much attention until he shined in the Alliance of America Football.

Following his brief stint in the AAF, the Cleveland Browns signed Gilbert. He made a brief appearance in Week 5 due to a poor performance from Baker Mayfield.

The Cowboys didn’t sign Gilbert until after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Gilbert doesn’t have many starting reps in the NFL, but he’s been around the league enough to know how to handle certain looks from a defense – something DiNucci struggled with last Sunday.

We’ll find out who will be the official starter for the Cowboys later this week.


