Cowboys Reportedly ‘Leaning’ Toward Surprise Starting QB

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Dallas. Judging off the latest reports, it appears the Ben DiNucci era is already over.

DiNucci started this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. He looked flustered in his first start, completing just 52.5 percent of his passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns.

Most fans in Dallas thought DiNucci would get another crack at the starting job this weekend since Andy Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, it sounds like the Cowboys will go with a different signal-caller instead.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are leaning toward starting Garrett Gilbert this weekend.

Gilbert and Cooper Rush will handle first-team practice reps this week. Both quarterbacks have more experience in the NFL than DiNucci.

This will be interesting: Sounds like the #Cowboys are leaning towards Garrett Gilbert as their starter after considering all options. But they want to see how Coooper Rush and GIlbert handle practice reps https://t.co/HeJTHlsjQL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Although he was a sixth-round pick out of SMU, Gilbert didn’t really gain much attention until he shined in the Alliance of America Football.

Following his brief stint in the AAF, the Cleveland Browns signed Gilbert. He made a brief appearance in Week 5 due to a poor performance from Baker Mayfield.

The Cowboys didn’t sign Gilbert until after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Gilbert doesn’t have many starting reps in the NFL, but he’s been around the league enough to know how to handle certain looks from a defense – something DiNucci struggled with last Sunday.

We’ll find out who will be the official starter for the Cowboys later this week.