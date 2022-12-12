Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver.

NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram account this afternoon.

"Cowboys fans that were said over OBJ, I got a little tip today. Keep your eyes on T.Y. Hilton. That's all I'll say," Slater said in a video.

A third-round pick of the Colts in 2012, Hilton spent 10 seasons in Indianapolis. He made four-straight Pro Bowls from 2014-17.

In 143 career games with the Colts, Hilton made 631 receptions for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. His production declined his last three seasons in Indy and he hasn't played at all in 2022, but the 33-year-old could still have enough in the tank to help a contender down the stretch.

The Cowboys (10-3) have been looking to sign a wide receiver to help round out a corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Michael Gallup.

Those three players, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, have been the top pass catchers for Dallas this season.