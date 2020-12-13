Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Ezekiel Elliott For Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made a decision on running back Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Elliott has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys running back suffered a calf bruise during Tuesday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer reports on Saturday night that Elliott is going to play on Sunday against the Bengals.

“Ezekiel Elliott is playing Sunday vs. Cincinnati, according to a source. He was questionable with a calf bruise suffered at Baltimore on Tuesday,” he reports.

Elliott’s had a frustrating season, as the Cowboys are 3-9 on the year.

“You can’t not be frustrated. You have to be frustrated. I think if you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a f—,” Elliott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I know everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.”

The Cowboys have a good chance to get a win over the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, though.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Bengals is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.