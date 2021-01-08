Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan

On Friday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys finally made a decision on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

According to a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Cowboys have fired Nolan. The decision comes after Dallas allowed the most points in franchise history thanks to a terrible season-long performance from the defense.

Fans started calling for Nolan’s job during the season, but head coach Mike McCarthy refused to make a change. However, with the 2020 season in the rearview, McCarthy wasted little time moving on.

“Cowboys have fired their defensive coordinator Mike Nolan,” Glazer reported this afternoon.

During the postgame press conference following the team’s loss to the New York Giants, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if Nolan will be back next season.

“I think like all these things, myself included, those evaluations will all start next week,” McCarthy told reporters. Although he didn’t give much of a response, McCarthy made it clear a decision would come soon. And it did.

Dallas allowed 29.6 points per game during the 2020 season. During the early portion of the season, Dak Prescott and the offense did everything possible to win games. However, Prescott and company couldn’t overcome the shortcomings of the defense.

After Prescott went down with a season-ending injury, that was all she wrote.

Dallas will enter the 2021 season with a new defensive coordinator and perhaps other changes as well.