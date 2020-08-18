Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On DT Gerald McCoy

The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy one day after he suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon.

Dallas had originally signed the three-time All-Pro to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an injury waiver clause in McCoy’s deal enabled the Cowboys to move him without owing him any more money.

“Gerald McCoy has an injury waiver on his quad in his contract; if he hurts quad, which he did, they can cut him, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

McCoy will retain his $3 million signing bonus but won’t see any additional money from Dallas. It’s a cold world.

Gerald McCoy has an injury waiver on his quad in his contract; if he hurts quad, which he did, they can cut him, per source. And they did. He can keep his $3 million bonus but Cowboys appear not to owe him any more. https://t.co/qcRkUP87wj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2020

The 32-year-old McCoy tore his quad tendon during individual drills on Monday. Video of the session showed teammate Antwaun Woods accidentally stepping on McCoy’s foot, which caused the sturdy interior lineman to fall over in pain.

On Tuesday, an upbeat McCoy shared video of himself preparing for surgery.

“I just want to say, I’m still smiling,” McCoy said. “To my teammates, coaches, y’all go and get it. Got a championship to go win.”

Dallas Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy posted a video on Tuesday morning noting he was about to have surgery. "I just want to say… I'm still smiling." "To my teammates, coaches. Yall going to get it. Got a championship to go win." "To all the fans, stay tuned!" (via @Geraldini93) pic.twitter.com/o7lNS1HhY4 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 18, 2020

All in all, just a brutal turn of events for McCoy. Hopefully he is able to make a full recovery post-surgery and potentially return to the NFL in 2021.