Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Micah Parsons For Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's game against the Giants, but he will be active.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys expect Parsons to suit up for this year's Thanksgiving game.

Parsons has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries this week. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Last week, Parsons had two sacks and a forced fumble in a win over the Vikings. Following the win, he sent an emphatic message to the rest of the league.

"I'm staying mad. Once the disrespect is out there, people are going to still try you," Parsons said, via the Cowboys' official website. "It's almost like the bully trying to take your lunch money every day until you say 'no, that's enough.' They're going to keep taking your lunch money. I'm at that point, that's enough, you're not going to keep taking my lunch money."

With the Giants' offensive line down three starters this Thursday, Parsons could have another jaw-dropping performance.

Parsons has 47 combined tackles and 10 sacks this season. He is firmly in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.