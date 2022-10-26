Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Roster Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

We could be moving closer to a Dallas Cowboys rookie making his NFL debut.

Linebacker Damone Clark, the Cowboys' fifth-round selection out of LSU, is expected to be added to the active roster today after spending the first part of the season on the Non-Football Injury lit.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery back in March, which caused his draft stock to plummet. Dallas selected the first-team All-SEC performer anyway, and Clark recently began practicing with the team.

With the deadline to activate the rangy linebacker approaching, Dallas is doing just that.

At LSU, Clark was a key contributor to the Tigers' 2019 national championship team. In his final season in Baton Rouge, Clark compiled 135 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The fact he finds himself on the verge of making his NFL debut after originally being projected to miss the entire season is remarkable. Hopefully Clark's health holds up.