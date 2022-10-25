Cowboys Reportedly Making Free Agency Signing After Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday.

That leaves Dallas needing some depth in the secondary, and they're attempting to fill some of the void with veteran free agent Kendall Sheffield.

Dallas is signing Sheffield to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sheffield was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons out of Ohio State in 2019. He spent three seasons in Atlanta, appearing in 38 games and making 20 starts.

Sheffield was one of the Falcons' primary starting cornerbacks as a rookie in 2019, and he compiled 46 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games. One year later, Sheffield appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and racked up 51 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

However, his playing time diminished in 2021, and Sheffield finished with only four total tackles in nine games. He signed with the Houston Texans this past offseason but was released earlier this month without playing in a game.