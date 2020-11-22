Cowboys Reportedly Planning Big Shakeup On Offense Today

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to action on Sunday following their bye last weekend. Mike McCarthy’s team is reportedly planning a big shakeup on offense.

With veteran Andy Dalton set to return at quarterback following his concussion and COVID-19 diagnosis, the team is making a big shakeup on the offensive line.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are reportedly planning to move All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin to the right offensive tackle spot. This is a pretty significant move for a Dallas team that has struggled to protect the quarterback in 2020.

“The Cowboys plan to start All-Pro guard Zack Martin at right tackle against the Vikings, sources say. Rookie Terence Steele goes to the bench. A big shakeup as they return from the bye with Andy Dalton back at QB,” he reported on Sunday morning.

Martin is one of the best offensive guards in recent NFL history, but the Cowboys are thin at the tackle spot following Tyron Smith’s injury.

So, the Cowboys are reportedly opting to move Martin to the right tackle spot before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.