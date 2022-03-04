Cowboys Reportedly Prioritizing 1 WR Over Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly choosing Michael Gallup over Amari Cooper for next season.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo, the Cowboys are going to pony up a long-term deal for Gallup. Dallas also felt that it was an either/or situation heading into the offseason.

“Part of the plan here, I’m told from a league source, is buttoning up a long term deal for Michael Gallup. Cowboys felt it was an either/or and are making Gallup the priority,” Robinson tweeted.

It’s a decision that certainly comes with a lot of risks. For one, Gallup is coming off ACL surgery after getting injured during this season.

He had 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions before getting hurt. Before this season, he had 843 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions in 2020.

Cooper is coming off a season where he still put up good numbers despite dealing with injuries and COVID-19. He finished with 865 yards and eight touchdowns off 68 receptions.

This comes directly after Cooper had two consecutive seasons where he finished with more than 1,100 yards receiving.

He’s expected to be a big target for a lot of teams in free agency with that kind of production.

As for Dallas, it’ll hope Gallup can do what Cooper has done the last three seasons.