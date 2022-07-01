Cowboys Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Kicker

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With training camp less than a month away, the Dallas Cowboys have added another kicker to their roster.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. This will mark his second stint with the franchise.

In May, the Carolina Panthers released Hajrullahu from their roster. He was their kicker for the final three weeks of the 2021 regular season.

Hajrullahu, 32, made 4-of-5 field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts for the Panthers.

Now, Hajrullahu will have the chance to potentially win the starting job for the Cowboys. He'll compete with undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay.

Garibay spent his college days at Texas Tech, making 85.2 percent of his field goal attempts in a two-year span. He also made 96.5 percent of his extra point attempts.

The Cowboys are hopeful either Garibay or Hajrullahu can fill the void left behind by Greg Zuerlein.