Cowboys Reportedly Release Starting Defensive Lineman

The Dallas Cowboys went all in on defense in this year’s draft, adding multiple cornerbacks, defensive linemen and linebackers to their roster. As a result, the front office decided to part ways with some aging talent on its roster.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have waived veteran defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. He was set to make a little over $2 million for the 2021 season.

“Cowboys are waiving starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods,” Schefter reported. “They drafted two defensive tackles last weekend, and now Woods is a salary-cap casualty.”

In three seasons with the Cowboys, Woods had 80 tackles, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Several teams should have interest in him now that he’s available.

It’s unfortunate that Woods became a cap casualty for the Cowboys at this stage in the offseason, but the team did draft a pair of defensive tackles in Quinton Bohanna and Oda Odighizuwa.

Bohanna was stout against the run throughout his career at Kentucky, whereas Odighizuwa had success both against the run and pass. The UCLA product finished his college career with 120 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Dallas also added Jabril Cox and Micah Parsons to its front seven, so defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Time will tell if Dallas’ revamped unit can have success on the field. For now, the defense looks much better on paper than it did a year ago.