Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning.

Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon.

It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp and did not make his season debut until Dec. 11.

In total, he played in only two games and did not catch a single pass. The Cowboys recently signed T.Y. Hilton, and have gotten solid production from him, making Washington expendable.

The good news for Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is that he is finally healthy and could be claimed by a team needing an extra receiving for the postseason.

Washington played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2018-21. A second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, he recorded 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns with Pittsburgh.

As Washington hopes to find a new team soon, the Cowboys will move forward with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, T.Y. Hilton and Noah Brown as their top four wideouts.