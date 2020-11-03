Cowboys Reportedly Seriously Considering Starting QB Change

Quarterback Andy Dalton will again be unavailable for the Cowboys this week, but Dallas may not be turning back to rookie Ben DiNucci.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are “seriously contemplating” starting Cooper Rush this week against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Rush would be Dallas’ fourth different starting quarterback this season.

Incredibly, Rush was only added to the Dallas practice squad last Friday. He wasn’t even active for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Previously, Rush was with the Cowboys from 2017-19 and did appear in a pair of games as a rookie, completing one of three passes for two yards and gaining 13 yards rushing on two carries.

The #Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to QB Cooper Rush as their starter this week… which would require he get activated from the practice squad, source said. With Andy Dalton down with COVID, it may not be Ben DiNucci again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

With Dak Prescott on IR and Dalton missing the game with a concussion, DiNucci started in Philly on Sunday. Not surprisingly, he had a rough go of it, completing only 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards and getting sacked four times.

If the Cowboys do turn to Rush, the good news for the former Central Michigan star is that he’ll be making his first career start. The bad news? It will come against the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, the best team in the league.

In all likelihood, we’re looking at an ugly Sunday afternoon in Dallas.