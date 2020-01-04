Out of all the job openings in the NFL, the most intriguing has to be the Dallas Cowboys – if Jerry Jones finally moves on from Jason Garrett.

Dallas hasn’t officially parted ways with Garrett as the head coach. However, it should be noted that his contract does expire in the coming weeks.

While there have been a plethora of names linked to the job opening in Dallas, the front office hasn’t met with any candidates yet. That being said, America’s Team is lining up an interview with a former Super Bowl-winning coach.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are going to speak to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy had a 125-77-2 record with the Packers.

He didn’t leave Green Bay on great terms, but there is no doubt that he has quality experience as a head coach.

Sources: Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is headed to Dallas to speak with the #Cowboys. The team has not announced anything on coach Jason Garrett, though they are expected to move on from him and are laying the groundwork for a search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

The Cowboys aren’t the only team in the NFC East that’s showing interest in McCarthy. On Friday, the New York Giants confirmed that McCarthy met with them to discuss their job opening.

McCarthy might not be the most appealing option for the Cowboys. Nonetheless, the team probably needs to shake things up on the coaching staff.

It’ll be worth monitoring Dallas’ coaching search, as Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer are two names that are constantly brought up in rumors.