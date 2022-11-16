Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Takkarist McKinley #98 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after sacking Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday.

Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.

The Cowboys are familiar with the 27-year-old McKinley, as he worked out for the team back in the summer.

McKinley was the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, making 20 tackles and recording six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

McKinley appeared in 15 games and started eight in 2018, finishing the season with 22 total tackles and seven sacks. He became a full-time starter in Atlanta the following year, notching a career-high 29 tackles but only 3.5 sacks in 14 games.

McKinley started four game for the Falcons in 2020 before being waived in November of that year. He spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, posting 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games.