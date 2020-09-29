Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

The Dallas Cowboys did not make a move to shore up their defense on Tuesday, but they did add to the team’s offensive line depth.

Dallas has signed veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills to its practice squad, according to the official NFL transaction wire. Mills last played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, making three appearances with two starts.

Prior to that, he started all 48 regular season games and one playoff contest for the Buffalo Bills from 2016-18. He played primarily in a reserve role for Buffalo in 2015 after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Mills was a fifth-round pick of the Bears out of Louisiana Tech in 2013.

The Cowboys’ offensive line has been banged up early on this season, including both starting tackles, Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. Mills at the very least is some insurance with experience.

Sitting at 1-2 after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cowboys will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.