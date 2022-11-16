Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman.

McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is an intriguing player in his own right.

Callaway was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He spent two seasons with the franchise before being waived by the team.

During his time in Cleveland, Callaway was suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

After a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL, Callaway spent time on the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn't able to make an impact for either team.

Callaway, 25, proved at times in Cleveland that he can be an explosive playmaker. He has 53 career receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Whether or not the Cowboys can rely on Callaway is a different story. The Browns lost patience with him because he showed up late to meetings and practices.

If Callaway shows maturity in Dallas, he could potentially make an impact for "America's Team."