Cowboys Reportedly Suffered Significant Special Teams Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys extended their winning streak to three games this past Sunday, but they lost their long snapper in the process.

According to Nick Eatman, Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide suffered a torn triceps against the Washington Commanders.

McQuaide is most likely out for the rest of the season.

Eatman added that Dallas worked out some snappers this Tuesday. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad.

ESPN's Todd Archer has confirmed Eatman's original report.

McQuaide signed with the Cowboys in 2021. Before he made that move, he spent a decade with the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a tough blow to Dallas' special teams. McQuaide is considered a reliable player on that unit.

That being said, special teams coordinator John Fassel will have to find a way to get decent production out of either Overton or Addington this Sunday.